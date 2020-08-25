'Their Internal Matter': BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia On Congress Leaders' Letter To Sonia Gandhi

Congress leaders' letter to Sonia Gandhi thier internal matter, said BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia

BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia today refused to comment on the current leadership churn in his former party - the Congress.

"It is the internal matter of the Congress and I would not like to comment on it. I am a BJP worker and commenting on internal affairs of any other political party would not be appropriate," Mr Scindia told reporters after visiting the residence of RSS founder KB Hedgewar in Mahal area in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

Mr Scindia, who arrived in Nagpur this morning, said KB Hedgewar's residence is a place of inspiration for people.

"Dr Hedgewar formed the organisation (RSS) which is dedicated to the nation. This residence is a place of inspiration for people who visit it. This place emits energy towards the cause of the nation," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Mr Scindia's exit from the Congress in March this year with over 20 MLAs, led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh and enabled the BJP's return to power in the state.

The Congress had a heated discussion yesterday over a letter written by some its veterans demanding a "visible and full-time leadership".

As the letter triggered speculations, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday decided that Sonia Gandhi will continue as the party's interim president and effect necessary organisational changes while an AICC session will be called at the earliest to start the process of electing a new chief.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)