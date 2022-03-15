The Hijab Ban Verdict: 8 Big Highlights

Wearing of Hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith.

It is not that if the alleged practice of wearing hijab is not adhered to, those not wearing hijab become the sinners, Islam loses its glory and it ceases to be a religion.

Issue of hijab is generated and blown out of proportion by the powers that be. Some unseen hands are at work to engineer social unrest and disharmony.

The idea of schooling is incomplete without teachers, education and a uniform. The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to.

Moghuls or British did not bring uniform but it was there since the ancient 'Gurukul' days. Several Indian scriptures mention Samavastra or Shubhravesh in Samskrit, the English near equivalent for uniform.

The school uniform ceases to be uniform if Hijab of same colour is allowed. Two categories of girl students will establish a sense of 'social-separateness', which is not desirable.

The aim of the regulation is to create a "safe space" where such divisive lines should have no place.