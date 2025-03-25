Terrorists Trapped In J&K, Top Cop Leads Operation With AK-47 In Hand

With an AK-47 rifle in hand, Nalin Prabhat, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, is leading the anti-terror operation in Kathua district. The ongoing operation against terrorists in hiding in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district entered its third day today, even as arms and ammunition have been recovered from the operation site yesterday.

Speaking to NDTV, Mr Prabhat confirmed that terrorists have been trapped in the cordon area and the team is confident of tracking them down.

As the security forces moved deep inside the cordoned-off area this morning, a fresh firing was reported. However, officials said it was speculative firing by the troops after noticing some suspicious movement. But there was no firing from the other side.

At least five heavily armed terrorists are hold up in the forest area of Sanyal, according to sources. Considering the recovery yesterday, which included magazines of the M4 rifles, it is clear that terrorists are equipped with US-made rifles.

A bulletproof jacket was also recovered which indicates that a top commander of the terrorist group could be present. Usually, terrorists don't have bulletproof vests when they are being pushed into.

Additionally, two grenades, sleeping bags, tracksuits, several packets of eatables, and separate polythene bags were recovered on Monday.

The operation was jointly launched by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Sunday evening when security forces learnt about the presence of suspected terrorists in the area. NSG Commandos are also a part of it.

According to officials, some village women collecting firewood reported seeing around five terrorists who had sought refuge in the expansive nursery area.

Anita Devi, a 48-year-old villager said heavily armed terrorists caught hold of her husband when they were at the nursery to collect firewood, reported news agency PTI.

"The terrorists held my husband at gunpoint and asked me to come near. But my husband signalled me to run, and I ran. One of the terrorists tried to stop me but I started shouting, which attracted the attention of two more people who were cutting grass," Ms Devi was quoted by PTI.

The incident occurred around 4.30 pm on Sunday, Ms Devi said.

The locals alerted the police and the Quick Reaction Teams of CRPF and the police were the first to reach the spot. The team initiated a search operation in Sanyal village near the International Border in the Hiranagar sector.

A seven-year-old girl was injured in the crossfire.