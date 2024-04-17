Terrorists Kill Migrant Worker From Bihar In Targeted Attack In J&K

Earlier on Wednesday, two suspected terrorists were also arrested from Anantnag.

A migrant worker from Bihar has been shot dead by terrorists in a targeted attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said on Wednesday.

The Kashmir Zone Police posted on X that the worker, identified as Raju Shah, was rushed to a hospital but died during treatment.

"The injured person, who was shot at by #terrorists, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Search #operation underway in the area. Further details to follow. @JmuKmrPolice," the post read.

The injured person, who was shot at by #terrorists, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Search #operation underway in the area. Further details to follow.@JmuKmrPolicehttps://t.co/uWSJI2cgeO — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 17, 2024

An earlier post from the handle had said Shah was shot in Zablipora in Anantnag's Bijbehara.

The attack comes barely a week after a resident of Dehradun was shot at by terrorists in south Kashmir's Herpora last Monday. Dilranjeet Singh survived the attack. Two workers from Punjab had also been shot dead in Srinagar in February and a Pakistan link had emerged later, following the arrest of a terrorist.

While such attacks have decreased in frequency this year because of the crackdown on militancy, the latest killing comes at a time when campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections is approaching its peak in Anantnag, which will vote on May 7. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Mian Altaf Ahmed of the National Conference are expected to file their nomination for the constituency on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, two suspected terrorists were arrested from Bijbehara and arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

"On specific Intelligence input, a joint operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice on 17 Apr at Naina, Bijbehara in Anantnag. Two suspected individuals have been apprehended along with the recovery of one Weapon, one Hand Grenade and other war-like stores," the Indian Army's Chinar Corps posted on X.