Terrorists Attack Police Party In Srinagar, No Casualties

Terrorists on Wednesday attacked a police party in Allochibagh area of the city, but fled in the face of effective retaliation, police said.

"In Allochibagh bund area of Srinagar, terrorists fired upon a vehicle bound small police party. This was effectively retaliated by the police party. Terrorists took advantage of darkness and ran away towards built up area. No injury or other damage took place. CASO launched in area (sic)," Kashmir Zone police tweeted.

