Terrorist Yasin Malik Hospitalised After Hunger Strike In Tihar Jail

Yasin Malik, convicted for terror funding, was sentenced to life in prison in May. (File)

Jailed terrorist Yasin Malik, serving life term in a terror-funding case in Delhi's Tihar jail, has been admitted to the RML hospital following a hunger strike, sources said.

Sources say that Yasin Malik was admitted to the hospital after fluctuation in his blood pressure levels and he has written to doctors, saying he does not want to be treated.

Malik started his hunger strike on July 22 alleging that his case is not being investigated properly.

He was earlier kept in solitary confinement in a high-risk cell in Tihar jail. He was later shifted to the prison's Medical Investigation (MI) room where he was put on intravenous fluids and doctors were constantly monitoring his health status.

Yasin Malik was sentenced to life in prison by a special NIA court in Delhi on May 25.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to all the charges including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The court had said that Malik had set up an elaborate structure and mechanism across the world to raise funds for carrying out terrorist and other unlawful activities in Jammu and Kashmir in the name of the "freedom struggle".

Special judge Praveen Singh on May 19 convicted Yasin Malik and directed NIA authorities to assess his financial situation to determine the amount of fine likely to be imposed.

On May 10, Malik had told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him.