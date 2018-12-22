Temperature Drops To Zero In Karnal As Cold Wave Sweeps Haryana, Punjab

Temperature dips in north Indian states (file photo)

The mercury dipped to zero degrees Celsius in Karnal today as the cold wave sweeping most parts of Haryana and Punjab for over a week continued unabated.

The minimum temperatures in the two states were several notches below the normal.

Karnal in Haryana recorded a low of zero degrees Celsius, seven degrees below the normal and the lowest in the two states, a Meteorological Department official said.

Among other places in Haryana, Hisar, Ambala and Narnaul shivered at 2.7, 4.6 and 2 degrees Celsius respectively, up to five degrees below the normal.

Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded minimum temperatures of 3.8, 5.5 and 3.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Punjab, Adampur continued to be the coldest place in the state for the second consecutive day at 0.2 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Halwara and Bathinda also braved icy temperatures at 2.2, 1.4, 4.7, 3.1, 2.2 and 2.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Haryana and Punjab, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius.

Fog reduced visibility at several places in the two states.