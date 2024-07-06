Telugu Actor Accused Of Cheating By Live-In Partner, 'Drugs' Angle In His Defence

Raj Tarun, a Telugu actor known for his roles in several hit films has been accused of infidelity and cheating by his live-in partner. His partner Lavanya has filed a police case against him claiming that he cheated on her with a co-star during the shooting of his recent film, an allegation that Mr Tarun has denied.

In her complaint, Lavanya alleges that despite being together for over a decade, Raj Tarun has refused to acknowledge their relationship publicly. She claims that the actor has distanced himself from her due to his involvement with another actor based in Mumbai.

In her statement to the police, Lavanya revealed that she and Raj Tarun participated in a secret marriage ceremony at a temple, with promises from the actor to formalize their union legally. However, she alleges that he has been unfaithful and is now romantically involved with a co-star from his upcoming project.

According to a Telugu Cinema report, Lavanya claimed that she and the actor had gotten married secretly at a temple. She claimed that Mr Tarun had promised to formalise their marriage, but then disappeared for three months and was now dating someone else.

Speaking to reporters, Raj Tarun vehemently denied the accusations, calling them shocking and baseless. He clarified that while they had been in a relationship for 10 years, they had mutually agreed to part ways recently. Raj Tarun asserted that he never misled Lavanya or cheated on her. He also denied her claims regarding a secret marriage and accused her of spreading falsehoods.

"It was shocking and disappointing to hear the false allegations against me. We had been in a relationship for 10 years, and we decided to part ways according to a mutual understanding. I have never cheated or misled her," he told the media.

The actor also told police that Lavanya was accused in a drugs case, and had been arrested once, but he had never made the case details public or defamed her.

Lavanya in her complaint mentioned that she spent 45 days in police custody, but alleges that the actor showed no concern for her situation.

Police have acknowledged receiving the complaint and stated that they will investigate the matter thoroughly. They emphasized that any further action would depend on the evidence provided by both parties involved.

Raj Tarun, known for his roles in films such as 'Uyyala Jampala' and 'Kumari 21 F', has carved a niche for himself in the Telugu film industry. His recent role in Naga Chaitanya's 'Naa Saami Ranga' garnered significant attention and praise for his performance.