'Just Clicking Pictures': Telangana Minister KTR Slams Swachh Bharat Events

Telangana Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR), while participating in the launch of silt carting vehicles under the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Hyderabad, hit out at the Swachh Bharat Mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

BRS Minister KTR said, "On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, today some leaders are sitting in Delhi and giving slogans of Swachh Bharat, Swachh this and Swachh that. But there won't be much work related to it. There will be only programs for clicking pictures and remembering Gandhiji here and there for namesake."

"However, keeping Gandhi's views of Swachta in mind, we have taken up Swachh Telangana," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier on Friday called upon people across the country to take part in a cleanliness drive on October 1 beginning at 10 am and said that Swachh Bharat is a shared responsibility, and every effort counts.

The Prime Minister himself also participated in the Swachh Bharat campaign and met social media sensation Ankit Baiyanpuriya, who had started a 75-day hard challenge to imbibe the culture of fitness among the youth.

They discussed fitness and cleanliness as they participated in the Swachh Bharat initiative, a video released by PM Modi on his X timeline showed.

“Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe!” the video captioned.

PM Modi said Swachh Bharat is the collective responsibility of all citizens of the country and that public participation is very important in this direction. He had asked everyone to take an hour on Sunday at 10 am to maintain cleanliness and help build a brighter future for the country.

Leaders from across the country took part in the 'Shramdaan for Cleanliness' program as part of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign on October 1.

