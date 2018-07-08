Telangana Government Assures To Bring Sharath Koppu's Body At Earliest

Sharath Koppu went to the US in January to pursue his master's degree. (File)

The Telangana government today assured the family of Sharath Koppu, a city student shot dead during a robbery bid in Kansas in the USA, that it would take all steps to bring back his body at the earliest.

According to Kansas authorities, Sharath, who hails from Warangal district of Telangana, was fatally shot during a suspected incident of robbery at a restaurant where he worked.

He died shortly after being taken to a hospital on Friday.

Sharath Koppu, 25, a software engineer went to the US in January to pursue his master's degree.

A family member of the slain student told the media here that "he was brutally shot dead by an unknown stranger on Friday night and succumbed to his injuries. This is very sad for all of us.

"We just want External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to support and take this (matter) seriously and get the culprits arrested and punished.

At the same time we also request our embassy in the USA and the MEA to facilitate us in bringing back the body to India," he said.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister K Srihari, IT Minister K T Rama Rao, former Union Minister and Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatraya were among those who met Sharath's family, which resides in Ameerpet area and offered their condolences to the bereaved family.

They consoled Sharath's parents -- father Rammohan and mother Malathi, family members and other relatives and assured them of all help in bringing back his body for the last rites.

Rama Rao said as per information from the embassy officials, it is a murder and the accused and the motive are still not known and details were being collected

"In view of it being the weekend in America, they said it may take 4-5 days to bring back the body to Hyderabad.

Rama Rao said they told the family that the government would make all necessary arrangements to provide emergency visas and bear the entire expenses for the family members or relatives who wished to visit the US.

Mr Srihari said, "We are trying to get in touch with Telugu students there. There is no clarity still as to who fired on him and why he was shot dead. All details about the incident are being verified," he said, adding that as per the directions of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the government would extend all support to the family.

The government would make all efforts to bring back the body at the earliest to Hyderabad, the Deputy Chief Minister said, adding that if anyone from the family, relatives or friends wished to visit the US, the state government will also make all necessary arrangements.

Mr Dattatrya said he would soon speak to Sushma Swaraj and the embassy officials and make efforts to ensure that the body can be brought to Hyderabad as soon as possible.

The family had met Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy yesterday to seek information on the incident.

"They responded. Last night, the DGP called me up and informed about the demise (of my son). The Regional Passport Officer also assured of getting immediate passport and making other arrangements. My son-in-law is there and he is looking after to bring back the body," an inconsolable Ram Mohan said.

The Kansas City Police announced a USD 10,000 reward for information leading to the suspect and released a brief video of the suspect inside the restaurant moments before the shooting.

Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav were among those who expressed their grief to the family and offered their condolences.

In May this year, a US Navy veteran who killed an engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla from Hyderabad, in a racially motivated hate crime at a bar in Kansas City last year was sentenced to life in prison.