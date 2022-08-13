Telangana Congress Chief Apologises To Party MP After Verbal Attack Row

A Revanth Reddy's apology is seen as an attempt to put an end to the row. (FILE)

Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy on Saturday apologised to party colleague MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy who was targeted by some leaders after the latter's brother Rajgopal Reddy quit the party and as MLA.

Congress leader Addanki Dayakar used harsh language at a recent public meeting and certain other comments against Venkat Reddy that upset the latter, the PCC president said in a video posted on Twitter.

"He (Venkat Reddy) demanded that as PCC president, I should apologise. Unconditionally, I apologise to Komatireddy Venkat Reddy," Revanth Reddy, who is also an MP, said.

It is not appropriate for anyone to speak in an insulting manner against Venkat Reddy who played an active role in Telangana statehood agitation, he said.

The PCC chief said the party disciplinary committee would be instructed to take further action.

Revanth Reddy's apology is seen as an attempt to put an end to the row over comments against Venkat Reddy.

Venkat Reddy, meanwhile, said the apology by the PCC president is a good sign.

The row erupted after Venkat Reddy's younger brother Rajgopal Reddy had recently resigned from Congress and as MLA. He had represented Munugode assembly constituency.

