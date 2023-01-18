Tejashwi Yadav's Party Sends Notice To MLA For Remarks On Nitish Kumar

Sudhakar Singh is the son of state RJD president Jagadanand Singh. (File)

The RJD has slapped a show cause notice on its MLA Sudhakar Singh, whose diatribe against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has created embarrassment to the party, a top office-bearer said on Wednesday.

RJD principal secretary general Abdul Bari Siddiqui said Singh was given 15 days to reply to the notice, based on which the further course of action will be decided.

“I sent the notice yesterday after instructions from party president Lalu Prasad. The MLA has been asked to show cause why action will not be taken for defying the party directive that only the RJD national president and our Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav are authorized to make any statement about our alliance partners,” Siddiqui told reporters.

Singh, a first-term MLA from Ramgarh assembly segment, is the son of state RJD president Jagadanand Singh, a loyalist of Prasad and Yadav.

He had to step down as the state agriculture minister a few months ago after his outbursts against corruption in the department landed the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in embarrassment.

Of late, Singh is in news for making a series of disparaging remarks about the chief minister, whom he called “a BJP agent” and blamed for coming in the way of Tejashwi Yadav's ascension to the top post by holding on to power.

Yadav had recently voiced his disapproval of Singh's behaviour, stating that it was tantamount to “furthering BJP's agenda”.

The matter, he said, will be brought to the notice of Prasad, who is away in Singapore recuperating from a kidney transplant operation.

