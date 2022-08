A day after he took oath as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's deputy, Tejashwi Yadav today said that his party's alliance with Mr Kumar's Janta Dal (United) is in the interest of the people. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Mr Yadav also said allegations that his party can't govern are "rubbish"."The Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) is the real government - the people's government in Bihar. It is what the people want - Nitish ji and Laluji's gathbandhan," he said.