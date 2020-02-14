Tej Pratap's Aide Files Complaint Against Tejashwi Yadav For Abuse, Threat

Tejashwi Yadav was accused of abusing and threatening by the complainant.

A close associate of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav has filed a complaint against his younger brother and Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav.

Abhinandan Yadav, who claims to be a former state general secretary of the RJD besides having served as the personal secretary to Tej Pratap during his stint as the state health minister, accused the younger brother of having abused and threatened him over the phone.

Abhinandan Yadav also submitted to the police an audio clip of the purported telephonic talk with Tejashwi Yadav.

Tejashwi Yadav can be purportedly heard accusing Abhinandan Yadav of making frequent visits to the national capital and acting at the behest of his uncles Sadhu Yadav and Subhash Yadav.

Sadhu Yadav and Subhash Yadav, Tejashwi's maternal uncles, once enjoyed tremendous clout while his mother Rabri Devi served as the Bihar Chief Minister.

However, the two leaders were later sidelined by Lalu Prasad Yadav.