Tej Pratap Yadav Offers His Services As A Trained Pilot To Fight For India

Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, following the launch of Operation Sindoor, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav has offered to fight for the country, given his training as a pilot.

In a post on X, Yadav said he is ready to give his life while serving the country.

"If pilot training can be useful for the country, then I, Tej Pratap Yadav, am always ready to serve the country. For your information, I have also taken pilot training, and even if I lose my life for the country, I would consider myself fortunate. Jai Hind," Yadav posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army have proportionately responded to the unprovoked small-arms and artillery guns firing by the Pakistani Army across the Line of Control (LoC) during the night of May 7 and May 8, as per the officials.

The Pakistan Army had resorted to firing in areas opposite in Kupwara and Baramulla districts and Uri and Akhnoor sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

"During the night of May 7-8, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked fire using small arms and artillery guns across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri and Akhnoor areas in J&K. The Indian Army responded proportionately," the statement from the Indian Army stated.

Following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Pakistan has resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC, to which India has responded amply.

The Indian Army is closely monitoring the ceasefire violations by Pakistan after the Indian forces conducted the precise strikes on nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor on Wednesday.

The strikes were aimed at avenging the victims of the Pahalgam attack and eliminating key Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders and camps involved in planning attacks on Indian soil.

Fifteen innocent civilians have been killed and 43 have been injured in artillery firing by the Pakistan Army since yesterday night, which has hit civilian areas in Poonch and Tangdhar, defence sources said on Wednesday.

