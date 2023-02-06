'Teenage Pregnancy Ratio In State Quite Alarming': Assam Chief Minister

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked people to support the fight against child marriage

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said the teenage pregnancy ratio in the state is alarming at 16.8 per cent.

"Our drive against child marriage is for public health and public welfare as teenage pregnancy ratio in Assam is quite alarming at 16.8 per cent. We are resolved to continuing this drive until we fulfil our objective," Mr Sarma said.

"I urge the people to cooperate with us in controlling this harmful trend," he tweeted.

The Assam government has started a massive crackdown against child marriage cases across the state. So far 2,441 people have been arrested across the state.

Mr Sarma asked people to cooperate with the government in controlling the menace of child marriage.

"So far Assam has registered 6,20,867 pregnant women out of which 1,04,264 are below the age of 19. Dhubri and South Salamara have as the highest number of registered cases, which stands at 51,831 and 14,438, who are below the age of 19," Mr Sarma said.

Barpeta district has the highest percentage of teenage pregnancy at 28 per cent; the number pf pregnant women registered is 40,581.