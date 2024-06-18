Teen Social Media Influencer Dies After Suicide Attempt, Cops Launch Probe

Special Judge Atul Krishna Agrawal denied relief to Mumbai resident Micheal Elangovan Anthony who claimed innocence.

Teen Social Media Influencer Dies After Suicide Attempt, Cops Launch Probe

The police have launched a probe after registering a case of unnatural death. (Representational)

Thiruvananthapuram:

A popular social media influencer in Kerala who attempted suicide last week died on Sunday night with her family members alleging on Monday that she took her life after becoming a victim of cyberbullying.

The killed was a 12th standard student at a premier girls' school under the Kerala government in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

The police have launched a probe after registering a case of unnatural death.

According to sources, the girl reportedly became a victim of cyberbullying after she and her male friend split.

Unable to face the online onslaught, she attempted suicide last Monday at her home. She was rushed to a hospital where she breathed her last on Sunday night.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

.