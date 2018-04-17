Teen Sisters Shot Dead In UP, Their Bodies Were Found In A Field

The next morning, they were found dead just 500 metres from their village. When the villagers in Kelamau were on their way to the fields, they stumbled upon their bodies. They immediately informed the parents and called the police.
"We were shocked when a call in the morning informed about their murder. We don't have any enmity with anybody. I don't understand why anybody would kill my daughters," the girls' father told news agency ANI.
Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem and investigations have begun, Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Tripathi said. When the villagers demanded to know if they were raped before being killed, the police said they are waiting for the post-mortem report.
With inputs from ANI