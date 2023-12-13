Team Uddhav MP Says She Flagged 'Huge Crowd In Visitor Gallery' In September

Security breach happened on 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack (File)

After a security breach at the new Parliament building sent shockwaves throughout the nation, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi revealed that she had previously flagged concern over a huge crowd pouring into the visitors' gallery of the Rajya Sabha Parliament.

"As a concerned and diligent MP, I raised this issue on September 22 when a huge crowd was pouring in the visitors' gallery of the Rajya Sabha and political sloganeering took place there. Yesterday in Zero Hour, I raised the issue of Khalistani terrorist Pannun issuing threats from American soil, even if it is an empty threat, its cognisance should be taken. If an Opposition leader is telling you something out of concern, it should be taken seriously. I didn't receive any reply though," said the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP while speaking to ANI on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan said that we stand with the government but they should take the House into confidence and share details.

"What happened in the Lok Sabha is a massive dent into security. Today, it was a colour spray and tomorrow it can be any chemical. How the two of them came in and jumped down is a big dent in security and a very serious matter. We stand with the government but they should take the House into confidence and share details. This is what we asked for in the House," Ranjeet Ranjan said.

On the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack, there was a major security breach when two intruders entered the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour.

In a security breach in Lok Sabha, two men jumped into the House from the visitors' gallery and had canisters in their hand, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said.

They released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Visuals showed an unidentified man jumping from the visitor's gallery of Lok Sabha after which there was a slight commotion. The House was adjourned till 2 pm.

The incident happened when members were raising matters of urgent public importance and BJP MP Khagen Murmu was raising his issue.

Simultaneously, two individuals, including a woman, sprayed colored gas and shouted slogans outside the Parliament premises.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said that two men jumped into the House from the visitor's gallery and had canisters in their hands.

