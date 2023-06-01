TCS Warns Employees Not Following Work From Office Rule, Sends Memo: Report

The TCS memo warns of disciplinary action against employees who won't comply.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's leading IT services company, has issue a strict warning to employees who are not complying with its return to office policy. Earlier this year, TCS said it won't allow employees to work 100 per cent remotely - a scenario necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic. It also sent emails to employees asking them to work from office three days a week. The emails were sent late last year but the company found that some employees are still not following the rule.

So, according to a Times of India report, TCS has started sending memos to employees who are not completing at least 12 days of work from office in a month.

The memo warns that disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against employees if they do not adhere to the roster, the TOI report further says.

"You are warned and directed to start reporting to work from your office location as per the assigned roster with immediate effect," says the memo.

As per the TCS model of calling employees to office three days a week, not more than 25 per cent of TCS employees will need to work from the office at a given point.

The company had said last year that rostering will be based on project requirements, and a mix of freshers and experienced professionals will be called to the office.

TCS said the process is part of a phased transition from the company's Secure Borderless Workspaces (SBWS) to a more hybrid model which will allow most of its employees to work from the office for some days of the week.