Tata Group-Cyrus Mistry Case: Chronology Of Events

Tata-Mistry case: The Supreme Court said the decision to remove Cyrus Mistry was right

In a major victory for the Tata Group, the Supreme Court on Friday set aside the NCLAT (National Company Law Tribunal) order restoring Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the conglomerate. A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said it is allowing the appeals filed by Tata Group. "The order of NCLAT dated December 18, 2019 is set aside," the bench said. "All the questions of law are liable to be answered in favour of the appellants Tata Group and the appeals filed by the Tata Group are liable to be allowed and those by Shapoorji Pallonji Group are liable to be dismissed," the top court said.

Chronology Of Events in Tata Group - Cyrus Mistry Case