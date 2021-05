Tarun Tejpal stepped down as Tehelka editor soon after the allegations surfaced.

Tarun Tejpal, the founder of Tehelka magazine, has been acquitted of rape charges by a court in Goa.

Tejpal, who is out on bail, was accused of sexually assaulting a junior colleague in 2013 on the sidelines of a conference at a five-star resort in Goa.

In 2017, the court had charged him with rape, sexual harassment, and wrongful confinement. Tarun Tejpal challenged the charges in the Supreme Court, which said the trial in Goa must be concluded within six months.