'...Tarnish My Image': Jharkhand Minister Blames MLA Over 'Obscene Video'

Godda's BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on April 23 shared a video clip of Banna Gupta (File)

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta, who was under fire after a purported video of his "obscene" conversation with a woman went viral, said that it was a conspiracy to tarnish his image and he was ready to face any investigation.'"

Mr Gupta, who has lodged a police complaint in this connection, also accused Jamshedpur East MLA Saryu Roy of being behind the incident.

"I am ready for any probe. I have asked the police to take my mobile phone and that of the woman for any verification," the minister, a Congress leader, told a press conference on Wednesday.

Godda's BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on April 23 shared a video clip on social media purportedly showing Gupta engaged in an "obscene" phone conversation with a woman.

Mr Roy in a series of tweets demanded action against the minister, and asked the police to seize his mobile phone.

PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

During the press conference, Mr Gupta showed Mr Roy's tweets and alleged that he was behind the whole fiasco.

"He has problems with all my development projects for the state, whether it is the cleaning of the Subarnarekha river, construction of the Jamshedpur bus stand or the flyovers. After failing to stop me, he adopted an unethical way to tarnish my image. But, I am not going to be scared," Mr Gupta said.

Reacting to the accusations, Mr Roy asserted that the allegations should be given in writing.

"Whatever allegations he (Banna Gupta) is making, he should give them in writing. I will reply to all of them. A probe is underway on the video, let it be complete," he said.