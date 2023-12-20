20,000 Still Stranded In Tamil Nadu Floods, Army Joins Rescue Ops

The worst-hit area, Srivaikuntam, is grappling with the aftermath of the floodwaters.

In the wake of unprecedented floods ravaging southern districts of Tamil Nadu, the Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have joined hands to undertake rescue operations. With at least 20,000 people still marooned in various regions, the situation is further compounded by the discharge of over 1.2 lakh cusecs of water from the overflowing Tamarabarani River.

The worst-hit area, Srivaikuntam, is grappling with the aftermath of the floodwaters inundating large parts of the region. The Army and NDRF teams are trying to reach inaccessible pockets where stranded residents await evacuation. Air-dropping of food and relief supplies continues in a bid to provide essential aid to those cut off from ground access.

The situation remains dire, as pockets in Tuticorin remain inaccessible despite the collaborative efforts of the rescue teams. The challenging conditions persist even though it has not rained in Tuticorin for the past three days.

Chennai and its surrounding areas, still reeling from the devastation of Cyclone Michaung, have been pounded by torrential rain, the likes of which haven't been seen in the past 47 years. This double whammy has caused widespread damage, forcing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to appeal to the Central government for immediate assistance.

The floods in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, and Tenkasi districts have prompted Chief Minister Stalin to request the allocation of Rs 2,000 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund for immediate relief and infrastructure repair. This request highlights the need for urgent national support to address the ongoing crisis.

"While a comprehensive assessment of the permanent damage will take time, we request an interim assistance of Rs 2,000 crore from the NDRF to bolster the ongoing efforts for livelihood support and repairs and restoration of the public infrastructure battered by the unprecedented floods," Mr Stalin posted on X.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, who met PM Modi yesterday, in his memorandum stressed the urgency of the situation and expressed gratitude for the PM's attention to Tamil Nadu's needs during these challenging times. The damage caused by the heavy rain in the southern districts, coupled with the recent cyclone, necessitates swift action and allocation of funds for repair and rehabilitation.

Rescue and relief operations, led by State Disaster Response Force and NDRF teams, are underway in the affected districts. Despite challenges posed by inundated roads, helicopters are being utilized to deliver relief materials to the affected areas.