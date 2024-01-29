'Surprise In The Skies': When MK Stalin Met Novak Djokovic

MK Stalin met Novak Djokovic en route Spain.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was pleasantly surprised to run into tennis legend Novak Djokovic on a flight to Spain. The DMK leader shared the an image with the sports icon on social media.

"Surprise in the skies. Met tennis legend Novak Djokovic en route to Spain," MK Stalin wrote. In the image, the DMK boss and the 24-time Grand Slam champion are seen dressed in casual attire.

MK Stalin will be in Spain for eight days, with an intent to attract investors to Tamil Nadu. During this trip, Mr Stalin aims to hold discussions with major companies as well as investment organisations. He said, “Through this trip, I hope to attract the attention of the European Union and bring a lot of investments from those countries as well…As has been done in Japan and Singapore, I will hold an investors' meet in Spain in which leading investors, business organisations and entrepreneurs from Spain are expected to attend."

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that he would highlight the favourable investment environment, infrastructure, and human resources of his home state. The Chief Minister will return to Tamil Nadu on February 7.

Meanwhile, tennis legend Novak Djokovic recently spoke to Sony Sports about his visit to India, nearly a decade ago. “I have been to India only once so far in my life. It was, I think, 10 or 11 years ago. I came to play an exhibition event in New Delhi for two days. It was a very short stay. So, I really hope that I will be able to come back in the near future, too, because I have a great desire, great wish to explore your beautiful country that has so much history, so much culture to offer to the world and spirituality as well. It's amazing,” Djokovic said.

The Serb was last seen in action in the Australian Open semi-finals last week where he lost to Italy's Jannik Sinner.