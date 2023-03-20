Take Legal Action, Strengthen Security: India To UK As Flag Pulled Down

India has demanded the arrest and prosecution of the pro-Khalistan people involved in pulling down the national flag at its embassy in London. India has also demanded that the UK government bump up security at the High Commission to prevent such episodes in future.

Today, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said the UK deputy Chief of Mission was summoned and India demanded an explanation and quick arrest and prosecution of the miscreants. The need to put up adequate security at the High Commission was also underscored, he told reporters.

British officials have condemned the vandalism, calling it "disgraceful" and "completely unacceptable". London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted "I condemn the violent disorder and vandalism that took place at the Indian High Commission today. There is no place in our city for this kind of behaviour. An investigation has been launched by the Met into today's events".

The London Metropolitan police are investigating the incident and the Scotland Yard was called in. The police, in a statement, said a majority of the crowd had dispersed before they arrived. A man was arrested and investigations are in progress.

The flag was pulled down last evening by people protesting against the crackdown on Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh. Cellphone videos posted on social media showed protesters climbing the building and taking down the flag, generating outrage.

Later, the foreign ministry summoned the seniormost diplomat of UK in New Delhi. In a sharply worded statement, the ministry said it had demanded an explanation for "absence of security" at the High Commission premises and accused the UK government of "indifference" to Indian diplomats and personnel.

"An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of the British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises," the foreign ministry said in its statement. The ministry also said it finds "unacceptable" the "indifference of the UK Government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel".

"It is expected that the UK Government would take immediate steps to identify, arrest and prosecute each one of those involved in today's incident, and put in place stringent measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents," the statement read.

This morning, a huge Indian flag was seen draped on the High Commission building. Social media users applauded the move and the photo was widely circulated.