Tailors, Masons, Cobblers: PM Modi's Day Out With Artisans In Pics

PM Modi met sthe craftsmen at YashoBhoomi convention centre in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met several craftsmen at YashoBhoomi convention centre in Delhi on the occasion of Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti.

PM Modi also praised "India's artisanal diversity" and extended his greetings on the occasion. He met several artitsts and craftsmen such as potters, tailors, masons, cobblers and more.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also launched the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme to provide load assistance at minimal interest rate without need for collateral to traditional craftsmen and artisans.