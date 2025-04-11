14x14 Ft Cell, 24-Hour Surveillance: How Tahawwur Rana Is Being Held

In the imposing National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters in Delhi, a small, tightly secured room is now the centre of one of India's most high-profile terrorism investigations in years. Measuring just 14 feet by 14 feet, this cell - under CCTV and manned by round-the-clock guards - is where Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is being held following his extradition from the United States on Thursday.

This cell is located on the ground floor of the NIA building at the CGO Complex, which has turned into a fortress since Rana's arrival. Additional Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed outside. No one is permitted entry without clearance, not even media personnel, who were escorted out of Patiala House court premises Thursday night before Rana's arrival for security reasons.

Inside, Rana's cell has been fitted with multiple-layered digital security systems. There are CCTV cameras monitoring every inch, and only 12 designated NIA officers are authorised to enter. There is a bed placed on the ground and a bathroom within the cell ensures his movements remain restricted. All basic needs - meals, drinking water, medical provisions - will be delivered to him inside.

Rana, a 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian national, arrived in Delhi on Thursday aboard an extradition flight from the United States. Hours later, he was produced before a special NIA court at Patiala House. The courtroom was cleared of all non-essential personnel. Judge Chander Jit Singh, presiding over the special NIA bench, granted the agency 18 days' custody, slightly short of the 20 requested.

Appearing without legal counsel, Rana was informed by the judge that he would be provided legal aid through the Delhi Legal Services Authority. Advocate Piyush Sachdeva was subsequently appointed to represent him.

From today, Rana will be subjected to intensive questioning. His interrogation will be conducted under dual camera surveillance. Breaks will be provided, but otherwise, his schedule will be regimented, his responses recorded. According to sources, eight central investigative and intelligence agencies have reportedly requested access to Rana for questioning.