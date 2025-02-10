Swiggy Instamart Glitch Gives Users Up To Rs 5 Lakh In Free Cash, Coupons

A technical glitch on the Swiggy Instamart app reportedly credited massive discount coupons to its users, allowing them to place orders almost free. The revelation came from a Reddit user who shared screenshots of the unexpected jackpot on the platform.

The post, titled "Someone is definitely losing their job at Swiggy," had screenshots showing a banner on the app that read: "Enjoy up to Rs 5,00,000 in free cash. Applied on your next order above Rs 199."

"People started unexpectedly receiving Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,00,000 in free cash on Swiggy Instamart," the post read.

Many users wasted no time and used the 'free cash' to place orders, some of which were successfully delivered. One screenshot showed an order worth Rs 4,081 being reduced to just Rs 81 after applying the discount, while another showed an order totalling Rs 56,347 dropping to just Rs 1.

But the excitement didn't last long - Swiggy reportedly started calling customers, informing them of the glitch and requesting they return the items purchased during the error, according to the Reddit post.

The post went viral. Some users speculated it was a clever marketing gimmick, while others regretted not knowing about the "offer" earlier.

A user commented, "This could be a Marketing Stunt."

Another agreed, "Ok Swiggy PR Team we get it now stop posting everywhere."

Someone wrote, "This offer wouldn't been nice had I heard about it."

"It was showing some 4 lakh for me too, I thought it would be some random loan scheme," a comment read.

Earlier, a Swiggy Instamart user sparked an online debate after complaining about receiving free tomatoes in his cart that he couldn't remove. The user called it "basket sneaking" and a "dark pattern," arguing that customers should have full control over their shopping carts - even when it comes to free items.