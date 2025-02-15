581 Chocolates Ordered Every Minute On Swiggy Instamart On Valentine's Day

Swiggy Instamart saw a record-breaking sale of chocolates and roses on Valentine's Day, February 14. The happy news was shared by co-founder Phani Kishan on X (formerly Twitter).

Mr Kishan said that 581 chocolates and 324 roses were ordered per minute. He wrote, "Our analysts have crunched the numbers, and the Valentine's Day rush is mad! At peak, we saw 581 chocolate orders per minute and 324 rose orders per minute. If there was ever a stock market for love, this was the bull run."

In a follow-up post, Mr Kishan also shared a picture of the order data, which showed that by 10.53 am, the platform had delivered twice as many chocolates as last Valentine's Day. At that time, there were 24 orders for 174 chocolates, totalling Rs 29,844. He also stated that this Friday's orders were five times higher than those of a regular Friday.

He wrote, "24 orders. 174 chocolates. Rs 29,844 spent. Someone in Delhi is taking ‘Tohfa sabke liye' very, very seriously. Love (and chocolates) are in the air. At 10:53 AM, Swiggy Instamart had already delivered 2x more chocolates than last Valentine's Day. Right now, we're at 5x the orders of a regular Friday—clearly, sweet surprises are the way to go."

Mr Kishan also said that while his team was first tracking chocolate sales, roses ended up stealing the show.

He wrote, "We were tracking chocolates, but clearly, roses are stealing the spotlight. With 16 times more orders than a regular Friday, it looks like everyone is saying it with flowers!"

This is not the first time that Swiggy saw a record single-day sale. On New Year's Eve, Instamart recorded a peak of 853 orders per minute for chips at around 7:30 pm.