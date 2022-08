Suspected Case Of Monkeypox Reported In Rajasthan

The youth is suffering from fever for the last four days and has rashes on his body. (Representational)

Rajasthan has reported its first suspected case of monkeypox, officials said today.

A 20-year-old, exhibiting symptoms of the disease, has been admitted to a government hospital in Jaipur and his samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, Dr. Ajit Singh, Superintendent of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, said on Sunday.

The youth was referred from Kishangarh late on Sunday. He has been kept under observation in the special ward created for monkeypox cases, he said.

The youth is suffering from fever for the last four days and has rashes on his body, Dr Singh added.

