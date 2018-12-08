Sushma Swaraj Meets Iceland's Foreign Minister, Holds Bilateral Talks

Sushma Swaraj received Iceland's Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor on his 1st visit to India

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today held wide-ranging talks with her counterpart from Iceland Gudlaugur Thor on ways to deepen bilateral ties in areas of trade, investment and energy.

Mr Thor arrived in India on Friday on board the inaugural flight between New Delhi and Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland.

At the meeting, Ms Swaraj said Iceland is a world leader in geothermal energy and cooperation in this sector could benefit India's transition to greener energy mix and help it in achieving ambitious renewable energy targets, according to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

"EAM @SushmaSwaraj and Iceland Foreign Minister @GudlaugurThor discussed enhancing cooperation in trade & investment, renewable energy, specially geothermal energy, blue economy with a focus on fisheries, tourism and culture at the delegation-level talks," he tweeted.

EAM @SushmaSwaraj and Iceland Foreign Minister @GudlaugurThor discussed enhancing cooperation in trade & investment, renewable energy, specially geothermal energy, blue economy with a focus on fisheries, tourism and culture at the delegation-level talks. pic.twitter.com/q2QrRrPnGv - Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) December 8, 2018

India's ties with Iceland have witnessed steady progress in the last few years.

Iceland was the first Nordic country to publicly extend support to India's candidature for permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council.

It was one of the countries co-sponsoring India's resolution at the UN to declare June 21 as the "International Day of Yoga".



For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.