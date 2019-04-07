CRPF Squad Safely Evacuated As Libya Conflict Worsens, Says Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj tweeted the phone numbers of two officials for Indians in Tripoli who needed any help

As the conflict between government forces and those loyal to the opposition leader intensified in Libya, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted that a peacekeeping team of 15 CRPF soldiers had been evacuated on Saturday by the Indian embassy in neighbouring Tunisia.

"The situation in Libya has suddenly worsened. There is fighting in Tripoli. Indian Embassy in Tunisia @IndiainTunisia has evacuated the entire contingent of 15 CRPF personnel yesterday itself. I appreciate the excellent work by Indian Embassy in Tunisia. #Libya," the minister tweeted.

Ms Swaraj also tweeted the phone numbers of two officials for Indians in Tripoli who needed any help.

Responding to an user who asked why she was thanking the embassy in Tunisia for evacuating the CRPF contingent from Libya's capital, the minister clarified that the Indian Ambassador in Tunisia holds the concurrent charge of Libya.

Forces loyal to Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar on Saturday pressed on with an offensive on Tripoli against the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord. The fresh fighting south of Tripoli on Saturday between the pro-government forces and Khalifa Haftar's troops sparked "intensive" air strikes against his men.

The US too has announced that it had temporarily withdrawn some of its forces out of Libya amid the upsurge of fighting in the North African country, news agency AFP reported.

Libya has struggled since the 2011 overthrow of dictator Muammar Gaddafi which left dozens of militia to fill the void and ally with either the GNA or the rival administration in the east backed by Haftar.

