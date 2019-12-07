'Sush-Ill Modi': Lalu Yadav's Swipe At Sushil Modi Over Ducking Question

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi faces reporters during an event in Patna

Jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav today took a swipe at Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi after a video of the BJP leader ducking a question on crime against women was shared widely on social media.

At an event in Patna organised to raise awareness about eye donation, the BJP leader, in a grey jacket, is seen walking with some officers. Reporters then surround him. Among the questions they asked was one on the alleged rape of a five-year-old girl in Darbhanga by a tempo driver.

Mr Kumar, whose expression changes when reporters asked for a comment on the crime, ducks the question and takes a few steps forward. The reporters move back. Mr Kumar then makes an about-turn and melts into the crowd without talking.

"Sush-ill Modi," Lalu Yadav tweeted along with the video.

The five-year-old girl was kidnapped by the tempo driver, taken to an isolated placed and raped, the Darbhanga police said. When her parents couldn't find their daughter, they started looking for her in the area, only to find her lying injured by the road.

"The girl is being treated in hospital. The man kidnapped her while she was playing outside her house. He took her to a garden and left her there after raping her," senior police officer Anoj Kumar said, according to news agency ANI.

Mr Yadav's swipe at the BJP leader comes amid outrage across the country over rising crime against women. A young veterinarian was raped and killed by four men in Telangana last week. All the accused were shot dead by the police yesterday. A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao was set on fire by men, including two accused of raping her. She died during treatment at a hospital in Delhi.