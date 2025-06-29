"Surrender And Join The Mainstream": Amit Shah Rules Out Talks With Maoists

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday ruled out any talks with Maoists and said the cadre of the proscribed outfit should give up arms, surrender before police, and join the mainstream.

Addressing a rally after inaugurating the National Headquarters of the Turmeric Board in Nizamabad in Telangana, Amit Shah also said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is still raising questions on Operation Sindoor, should see the weak appearance of Pakistan to understand the effectiveness of the Operation.

"Congress asks (the Centre) to hold discussions with these people (Maoists). Our government's policy is 'no talks' with those who hold arms. Give up weapons, surrender, and join the mainstream," Amit Shah said.

He further said that about 10,000 people in the Northeast gave up weapons and joined the mainstream.

They even contested elections held for positions ranging from the Taluk level to state assemblies. Similarly, more than 2,000 Maoists have surrendered in the past one and a half years.

"Give up weapons and surrender. If you don't surrender, we have decided that before 31 March 2026, Naxalism will be finished in this country," the Home Minister said.

He said 40,000 people lost their lives since about four decades in Maoist violence in Adivasi regions. Many Adivasis lost their limbs or even their lives, he said.

Those who talk in favour of Maoism, what would they reply to the family members of Adivasis and security personnel who lost their lives in Maoist violence, he asked.

He said he fears that Congress should not give shelter in Telangana to Maoists who are on the run across the country.

However, there is no need to worry as the Modi government is in power at the Centre, he said.

He told Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that he should not allow the state to become the den of Maoists.

"He (Reddy) may do anything. But, I say again. We will finish Naxalism from the entire country by March 31, 2026," he said.

Shah asserted that the Centre gave a firm reply to the three major terror attacks in the country during the last 11 years.

He said surgical strikes were carried out after the Uri terror incident, while air strikes were conducted after the Pulwama terror attack.

Now, after the Pahalgam terror incident, a reply was given by "breaking into the house" of Pakistan, he said.

After the Pahalgam attack, PM Modi had said that a lesson would be taught, and Pakistan was then issuing a nuclear bomb threat. Congress was thinking that nothing would happen, he said.

However, the brave soldiers of the country's armed forces destroyed the headquarters of terror outfits (in Pakistan), he said.

"Even today, Rahul Gandhi keeps asking some or other questions. Rahul Baba, what kind of proof are you asking for? See Pakistan's (bad) situation, then you will understand," he mocked.

After Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, the security of the country was strengthened, he said, alleging that it was neglected during the previous Congress rule.

Attacking the ruling Congress and BRS in Telangana, he alleged that the Congress government has not taken any action as per law against the corruption allegations against the previous BRS regime vis-a-vis the Kaleshwaram project, Dharani land portal, and others.

Telangana, which was once the "ATM of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao" has now become the ATM of "Congress in Delhi", he alleged.

The same corruption and the same talk in defence of Maoists is going on, he charged.

Shah, who called for making the BJP assume power in the state, said only a double-engine government of PM Modi can ensure the welfare and progress of Dalits, backward classes, farmers, adivasis, women, and youth in the state.

The Union Home Minister highlighted the pro-farmer measures of the NDA government, such as the transfer of Rs 6,000 into farmers' bank accounts under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Earlier, speaking at an event where the headquarters of the turmeric board was inaugurated, Shah said the Centre has set a target of achieving USD one billion in turmeric exports by 2030.

He said the board would focus on packing, branding, marketing, and export of the commodity.

The turmeric board would work towards ensuring remunerative prices for farmers, export of their produce, besides research and development, he said.

Shah further said, during the 2023 assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to establish a Turmeric board in Telangana, and it was fulfilled.

Union Coal and Mines Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP MP from Nizamabad D Arvind, Telangana ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and D Anasuya Seethakka attended the inauguration of the office of the turmeric board.

Earlier, Kishan Reddy and other leaders received Amit Shah when he arrived at Hyderabad's Begumpet airport.

The establishment of the Turmeric Board has been a major demand of the turmeric farmers in Nizamabad, and it was also a key election issue.

BJP Lok Sabha member Arvind, who had promised to set up the turmeric board, had defeated BRS MLC and then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He was re-elected in 2024.

