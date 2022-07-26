Supreme Court Verdict On Pleas Challenging Money Laundering Act Tomorrow

The Supreme Court will pronounce a verdict on petitions challenging the process of arrest, seizure and investigation by ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act tomorrow. Altogether, 242 appeals have been filed on the issue, including those by Congress's Karti Chidambaram and former Maharashtra minister, Nationalist Congress Party's Anil Deshmukh. The petitions have challenged the provisions of the law against money laundering.

A bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice CT Ravi Kumar will pronounce the verdict.

The wide range of powers available to the Enforcement Directorate for search, arrest, seizure, investigation and attachment of proceeds of offense under PMLA have been challenged. The petitioners have argued that that these provisions violate the fundamental rights granted by the Constitution.

Several senior lawyers, including Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Mukul Rohatgi had argued before the Supreme Court on various aspects related to the possible misuse of the recent amendments to the PMLA.

The law has been criticized on many aspects such as -- stricter bail conditions, non-reporting of grounds of arrest, arrest of persons without ECIR (similar to FIR) copy, the broad definition of money laundering and proceeds of crime, and statements made by accused during investigation to be considered as evidence in trial.

The Center had defended the amendments to PMLA.