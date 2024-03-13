Supreme Court To Hear Petition On Poll Officers' Appointments On Friday

The Supreme Court today accepted the request for an urgent hearing on a petition challenging the decision to exclude the Chief Justice of India from the panel that selects election commissioners.

Justice Sanjeev Khanna told advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner Association for Democratic Reforms, that they have got a message from the Chief Justice and the matter will be listed on Friday.

This comes at a time when the poll body has two vacancies in its top panel. Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigned last week and his colleague on the top panel, Anup Chandra Pandey, retired last month. This leaves only Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on the top panel, and the Lok Sabha election - the biggest event for the poll body - is weeks away.