Supreme Court To Re-Examine Law Criminalising Gay Sex: Live Updates

In 2013, the court had cancelled a Delhi high court order that had decriminalized homosexuality.

The Supreme Court today said that it will re-examine its verdict upholding Section 377 of the IPC that criminalises gay sex. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said the issue arising out of section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) required to be debated upon by a larger bench. Section 377 of the IPC refers to 'unnatural offences' and says whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to pay a fine.