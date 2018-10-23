Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Collegium System For Election Commissioners

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by one Anoop Baranwal, seeking a transparent selection process for appointment of Election Commissioners in the poll panel.

All India | | Updated: October 23, 2018 13:29 IST
New Delhi: 

The Supreme Court today referred to a 5-judge constitution bench a plea seeking collegium-like selection process for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs).

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and S K Kaul considered  submissions raised by lawyer Prashant Bhushan and said the issue of appointment of CEC and ECs has to be taken up by a larger constitution bench.

The Centre, represented by Attorney General K K Venugopal, however, opposed the petition saying so far no case of abuse of official position by the CEC had come forward and referred to names like T N Seshan and other persons who have graced the office of the CEC. 

Supreme CourtAppointment Of Judges

