Top Court To Examine Laws Against Unlawful Conversion In UP, Uttarakhand

The legal validity of the laws against unlawful religious conversions in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be examined by the Supreme Court, which issued notice to the two state governments today. The court's decision came in response to a bunch of petitions which challenged the validity of the laws, contending that they disturb the basic structure of the Constitution, and demanded that they be struck down as they violate secularism, equality and non-discrimination.

One of the pleas maintain the law is an "illusory construct" based on rhetoric to promote divisiveness in society, generate permanent suspicious attitudes towards Islam and the Muslim community and create enmity between communities and breach harmony

The petition has also raised issues over privacy, excessive constitutional powers to the police.

Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020 and the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act, 2018, prohibit forceful prohibition of conversion for the purposes of marriage.