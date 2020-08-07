Supreme Court Seeks Chargesheets Of Palghar Mob Killing Case

Two seers had been killed in Maharashtra's Palghar district (File)

The Supreme Court Thursday asked the Maharashtra government to apprise it of the inquiry and action taken against the errant police personnel in the alleged lynching of three people, including two seers, in Palghar district in April.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy asked the state government to also file the charge sheet before it, saying it would like to examine them.

"A further affidavit dated July 29, 2020 has been filed by the State of Maharashtra which mentions in paragraph 3 that two charge sheets have been filed in July 2020. Let the State bring the charge sheets on record," the bench said.

The top court said, "It has further been stated that a departmental enquiry against the police personnel was ordered and show-cause notices have been issued. Let details of the enquiry, including the action taken against the police personnel as well as enquiry report, are also brought on the record."

The bench asked Maharashtra to file an affidavit and posted the matter after three weeks.

The bench was hearing a batch of petitions including the one filed by Sadhus of "Shri Panch Dashban Juna Akhara" and relatives of the seers.

During the hearing, Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the media reports suggest that the charge sheets filed in the case comprised more than 10,000 pages.

He said it has to be considered by the court as to whether there were any policemen involved in the offence or was there any dereliction of duty calling for disciplinary action.

Counsel appearing for one of the petitioners said that the two seers were virtually handed over to the mob and it was a massacre.

