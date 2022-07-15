Supreme Court Opens An Hour Early, Next Chief Justice Says...

Justice UU Lalit said the Supreme Court should start at 9 am .

The Supreme Court should assemble at 9 am, the country's next Chief Justice, UU Lalit, said on Friday, as a three-judge bench sat down an hour ahead of schedule.

Set to become Chief Justice in August, Justice Lalit began hearing a case at 9:30 am this morning. Normally, the court begins its proceedings at 10:30 am.

"If children can go to school at 7 am, then why can't judges and lawyers start their day at 9 o'clock?" he said when former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi expressed happiness over the early hearing.

Along with Justice Lalit, Court No. 2 was presided over by Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia on Friday.

"This time of 9:30 is more appropriate time to start courts," Mr Rohatgi said.

To this, Justice Lalit replied that he has always believed that the court should sit early.

"We should sit at 9 am," he said, giving the example of schoolchildren.

Justice Lalit suggested that when long hearings are not needed, the Supreme Court should start at 9 am and get up at 11:30 am for a half-an-hour break. The judges can start again at noon and finish up by 2 pm.

"This will give you time to do more work in the evening," he said.

For five days a week, the judges of the Supreme Court begin hearing cases at 10.30 am and sit till 4 pm. A one-hour lunch break is taken between 1 and 2 pm.

Justice Lalit is in line to become the Chief Justice of India on August 27. He will take over from Chief Justice NV Ramana. However, his term is not long, and he will remain in office till November 8.