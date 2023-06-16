Supreme Court Notice To Unitech Ex-Owner's Wife In Money Laundering Case

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to former Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra's wife, Preeti Chandra, on Enforcement Directorate (ED) plea challenging the Delhi HC order granting bail to Preeti Chandra.

A vacation bench of justices including Hima Kohli and Rajesh Bindal put an interim stay on the Delhi High Court order granting bail to Preeti Chandra. The court asked Preeti Chandra to file reply on the ED plea challenging the Delhi High Court order.

Enforcement Directorate has moved top court challenging Delhi High Court order granting bail to Preeti Chandra in the money laundering case.

Delhi High Court on Wednesday, granted bail to former Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra's wife Preeti Chandra in a money laundering case. However, at the request of the ED's counsel, the Delhi High Court said that the order may not be given effect until Friday as the ED has to challenge the same.

The ED arrested the founder of Unitech Group Ramesh Chandra, Preeti Chandra (Sanjay Chandra's wife), and Rajesh Malik of Carnoustie Group last year as they collected funds from home buyers, for housing projects. However, according to the ED, the fund was not used for the purpose for which it was collected. Preeti Chandra was denied bail by the trial court in November 2022.

According to the ED, Unitech Ltd., where the accused Ramesh Chandra is the Chairman, and the co-accused Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra are the Directors, collected funds from home buyers for housing projects.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)