Supreme Court Hears Sena-NCP-Congress Plea Day After Maharashtra Coup

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is hearing a petition filed by the Shiv Sena, Congress and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party against yesterday's extraordinary government formation in Maharashtra. The Sunday hearing comes as the BJP, with some deft political manoeuvring, formed government in Maharashtra yesterday, outsmarting the three parties that were trying to cobble up a front and stake claim. As the country woke to the news of Devendra Fadnavis taking oath with Ajit Pawar - the leader he regularly criticised for corruption - Sharad Pawar said his nephew had acted on his own, misled the Governor and did not have the numbers. As six of the MLAs paraded before the Governor turned up, claiming they fell for a ruse of Ajit Pawar, the leader was removed from the post of the NCP legislature Party. This morning, BJP MP Sanjay Kakade met Sharad Pawar, claiming it was for personal reasons.