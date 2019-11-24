Supreme Court Hears Sena-NCP-Congress Plea Day After Maharashtra Coup

Here are the Top 10 developments in this big story:
- A three-judge bench of Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna are hearing the petition in a packed courtroom at the Supreme Court. The Sena, Congress and the NCP have said the Governor was "duty bound" to study the claim of Mr Fadnavis before inviting him to form government. This was especially so when the Sena, NCP and the Congress, which have 154 MLAs together, said they would stake claim to form the government, they claimed.
- "The Hon'ble Governor has acted in a partisan manner and has made a mockery of the high office of the Governor... the Governor's actions between the intervening night of 22.11.2019 and 23.11.2019 culminating to the swearing in on the 23.11.2019 are a text book example of the Governor acting at the behest of a political party in power at the Centre," the petition read.
- "There is nothing in public domain as to how and in what manner Shri Devendra Fadnavis and/or the BJP had staked claim power between the intervening night of 22.11.2019 and 23.11.2019. Further there is no material in the public domain to show that Shri Devendra Fadnavis had carried letters of support of 144 MLA's (which in any event was not legally possible to do)," the petition also said.
- The political twists of Saturday had started with President's Rule in Maharashtra being called off at 5.47 am with a sign-off from President Ram Nath Kovind. It was followed by the oath ceremony at 7.50 am - attended by a handful of NCP members. The BJP claims it has the support of all 54 NCP MLAs. The Sena has claimed that Ajit Pawar, who has several corruption cases against him, was arm-twisted into supporting the BJP.
- While imposition and revocation of President's Rule has to be cleared by the Union Cabinet, the BJP said it was bypassed through a particular rule in the Allocation of Business Rules 1961. Under it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, vested with special powers, had given the green signal.
- Sharad Pawar has claimed he was aware of Ajit Pawar's intended shift and that his party was still with the alliance. He also paraded three MLAs before the media. The MLAs said they ended up at the Governor's residence by a ruse from Ajit Pawar. Some of the "rebel" MLAs were flown to Delhi by the BJP, a fraction of whom were said to return late Saturday evening.
- With the political uncertainty, the Sena and the NCP have moved their MLAs to hotels. NCP MLAs were taken to Renaissance Hotel in Mumbai's Powai in buses last night. The Shiv Sena has moved its MLAs to Lalit Hotel in Mumbai's Andheri. The Congress, meanwhile, has moved its MLAs to JW Marriott in Mumbai. However, independent MLA Rajkumar Patel told NDTV that eight independents are staying at a hotel in Goa where the Sena MLAs are.
- Last week, Sharad Pawar had met PM Modi, ostensibly over the farm crisis in Maharashtra, but the 45-minute meeting had caused a huge buzz. So had PM Modi's unusual shout-out to the NCP for its conduct during a discussion in parliament on Monday.
- The NCP and the ideologically disparate Sena and the Congress, had ironed out most of the niggles, including having Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister for five years. A decision on the Speaker was pending and there were plans to hold further talks on Saturday . "A resolution was passed unanimously that party does not endorse Ajit Pawar's decision and he has been removed as NCP legislative party leader," NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik told reporters.
- The BJP and the Shiv Sena, partners for over 30 years, fell out despite winning a majority together in the last month's elections, with the Sena insistent on its "50:50" power-sharing demand, including rotational chief ministership. But with the BJP refusing to agree, the Sena gravitated towards the NCP and the Congress.
