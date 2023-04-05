'Critical Views Not Anti-Establishment': Supreme Court Cancels Channel Ban

The centre had blocked the broadcast of the news channel MediaOne.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday overruled the central government, which had blocked the broadcast of Malayalam news channel MediaOne on the grounds of national security. The court said that the channel's criticism of the government's policies and actions cannot be construed as anti-national or anti-establishment, and that an independent press is essential for a vibrant democracy.

Scrapping an order by the Ministry Of Information and Broadcasting that refused to renew the channel's broadcast licence for want of security clearance, the Supreme Court pulled up the Home Ministry for raising national security claims out of "thin air".

"National security can't be raised to deny people their rights... it was raised by the Home Ministry in a cavalier manner in this case," the court led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said.

The judges said the centre had failed to show any material facts or evidence to justify its decision to impose the broadcast ban on MediaOne, which was one of the few channels that reported extensively on the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Delhi and other parts of the country in February 2020.

"There is nothing to show terrorist links. National security claims cannot be made on the basis of thin air. It is seen that none of the material is against national security or threatens public order," the court said.

The court observed that the government cannot be allowed to have a stand that the press must support the government. It said criticism of the government cannot be a ground to revoke the licence of a TV channel.

"There cannot be a blanket immunity to the government for disclosure of information to the other parties in a proceeding before the court... All investigation reports cannot be termed secret as these affect the rights and liberty of the citizens," the Supreme Court also said.