Supreme Court Allows Karti Chidambaram To Travel Abroad

Supreme Court on Friday allowed Congress MP Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad, including to France and London, for attending a tennis tournament and asked him to deposit Rs 10 crore with the apex court registry.

A three-judge Bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde passed the order on hearing Karti's plea.

He had moved the Supreme Court seeking its direction to go abroad for two weeks to attend a tennis tournament.

The Supreme Court had in January allowed Karti to withdraw Rs 20 crore which he had deposited with the court's registry as a condition for being allowed to travel abroad.

The court had allowed Karti to travel to the United States, Spain and Germany in May and June last year. Providing relief, the Bench headed by the then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had directed Karti to deposit a security of Rs 10 crore.

Karti has been questioned on several occasions in the INX media case in which both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are probing how he managed to obtain clearance to the tune of Rs 305 crore from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) in 2007 when his father P Chidambaram was the finance minister.

The ED had registered a PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) case based on FIR by the CBI and alleged that irregularities took place in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.