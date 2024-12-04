Updates: Man Fires At Akali Leader Sukhbir Singh Badal At Golden Temple

Visuals from the incident spot show Mr Badal sitting at the gate of the Golden Temple.
Sukhbir Singh Badal Attack Updates: A man opened fire at former deputy chief minister of Punjab and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal while he was serving his penance at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Mr Badal, who was sitting in a wheelchair, escaped unhurt as the bullet hit a wall.
The man, identified as Narain Singh, was overpowered by some people standing outside the temple.
Visuals from the incident spot show Mr Badal sitting at the gate of the Golden Temple with a spear in one hand and dressed in a blue 'sewadar' uniform. A supposedly middle-aged man slowly approaches the temple's gate and pulls out a gun. A man standing near Mr Badal can be seen spotting the accused and holding his hand.
The shooter has been arrested and police are investigating the motive behind the shocking attack.
Here are the latest updates on the attempted attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal:
Plaque Around His Neck, Sukhbir Badal Serves Punishment At Golden Temple
Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was seen at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar - wearing a plaque around his neck and sitting in a wheelchair - as he serves a punishment over a sacrilege case.
Mr Badal has been sentenced by the Akal Takht to perform as a 'sewadar' and given clean duty in the kitchen and toilet at several gurdwaras, including the Golden Temple, for favouring Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in the 2015 sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib.
"Shocking, condemnable": BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa on attempted attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal
BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa condemned the attempted attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal at Golden Temple, saying that it is "not just a security lapse" but also a "grave breach of the sanctity of religious institutions".
Sukhbir Singh Badal's shooter Narain Singh - See Pic Shooter Narain Singh was accused in Burail jail break case
The shooter, Narain Singh, was associated with the 2004 Burail jail break case.
Jagtar Singh Hawara, who was the chief of Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa, had escaped from Burail jail in January 2004 by digging a 104-foot-long tunnel.
Shooter Narain Singh has links with Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa
The shooter, Narain Singh, has been associated with the Babbar Khalsa, a Khalistani terrorist group.
The Chandigarh police has arrested Singh at least twice before.
Man fires at Sukhbir Singh Badal at Golden Temple
