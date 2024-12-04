Updates: Man Fires At Akali Leader Sukhbir Singh Badal At Golden Temple

Visuals from the incident spot show Mr Badal sitting at the gate of the Golden Temple.

Sukhbir Singh Badal Attack Updates: A man opened fire at former deputy chief minister of Punjab and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal while he was serving his penance at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Mr Badal, who was sitting in a wheelchair, escaped unhurt as the bullet hit a wall.

The man, identified as Narain Singh, was overpowered by some people standing outside the temple.

Visuals from the incident spot show Mr Badal sitting at the gate of the Golden Temple with a spear in one hand and dressed in a blue 'sewadar' uniform. A supposedly middle-aged man slowly approaches the temple's gate and pulls out a gun. A man standing near Mr Badal can be seen spotting the accused and holding his hand.

The shooter has been arrested and police are investigating the motive behind the shocking attack.

Dec 04, 2024 10:51 (IST) Narain Singh Chaura: The Man Who Fired At Sukhbir Singh Badal At Golden Temple In Amritsar

Dec 04, 2024 10:37 (IST) Plaque Around His Neck, Sukhbir Badal Serves Punishment At Golden Temple

Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was seen at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar - wearing a plaque around his neck and sitting in a wheelchair - as he serves a punishment over a sacrilege case.

Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was seen at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar - wearing a plaque around his neck and sitting in a wheelchair - as he serves a punishment over a sacrilege case.

Mr Badal has been sentenced by the Akal Takht to perform as a 'sewadar' and given clean duty in the kitchen and toilet at several gurdwaras, including the Golden Temple, for favouring Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in the 2015 sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib.

Dec 04, 2024 10:32 (IST) "Shocking, condemnable": BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa on attempted attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa condemned the attempted attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal at Golden Temple, saying that it is "not just a security lapse" but also a "grave breach of the sanctity of religious institutions". Shocking and condemnable!

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa condemned the attempted attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal at Golden Temple, saying that it is "not just a security lapse" but also a "grave breach of the sanctity of religious institutions". Shocking and condemnable!

An attack on S. Sukhbir Singh Badal in the sacred premises of Sri Harmandir Sahib is not just a security lapse but a grave breach of the sanctity of our religious institutions. @AAPPunjab Govt has failed to ensure the safety of citizens and uphold the... pic.twitter.com/B0d1uTHs4W - Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) December 4, 2024

Dec 04, 2024 10:28 (IST) Sukhbir Singh Badal's shooter Narain Singh - See Pic



Dec 04, 2024 10:26 (IST) Shooter Narain Singh was accused in Burail jail break case

The shooter, Narain Singh, was associated with the 2004 Burail jail break case.

Jagtar Singh Hawara, who was the chief of Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa, had escaped from Burail jail in January 2004 by digging a 104-foot-long tunnel.



Dec 04, 2024 10:22 (IST) Man Fires At Sukhbir Singh Badal During His Penance At Golden Temple

A man opened fire at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal this morning while he was serving his penance at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The shooter was overpowered by people present on the spot.

Dec 04, 2024 10:22 (IST) Shooter Narain Singh has links with Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa

The shooter, Narain Singh, has been associated with the Babbar Khalsa, a Khalistani terrorist group.

The Chandigarh police has arrested Singh at least twice before.