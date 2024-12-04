Video: How Shooter Approaches Sukhbir Badal, How He Reacts To Gunshot

Live visuals have captured the moments before and after the assassination attempt on Sukhbir Badal

Multiple cameras were live this morning when a man approached Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple gate and tried to shoot him. The former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister escaped unhurt after alert security personnel with him managed to spot the shooter in time and held his hand up. The bullet was still fired but it missed everyone and hit a wall. The attacker, Narain Singh, has been arrested.

Videos shared by news agency ANI have captured the moments before the firing and how Mr Badal reacted to the gunshot. The visuals show devotees passing through the gate as Mr Badal, serving sewadar duties after Akal Takht punished him for mistakes during the Akali Dal term from 2007-2017, sits on guard in a blue uniform and with a spear in hand. A man is seen approaching him slowly. He swiftly puts his hand in the pocket and takes a firearm out. A sewadar standing next to Mr Badal spots the shooter in time and lunges towards him. He manages to grab the attacker's arm and push it upwards. When the bullet is fired, the trajectory misses everyone and hits the wall. Within seconds, devotees and cops grab the shooter and take him away.

Another video of the incident, captured by PTC news, shows a close-up of Mr Badal and captures his reaction when the shot was fired. The Akali leader is seen holding the spear and looking forward. Four personnel posted for his security flank him. A sewadar on his right then spots the shooter and runs towards him. The gunshot then rings through and Mr Badal, shocked, turns to his right. Others surround him as the attacker is taken into custody.

Shortly after, Mr Badal's wife and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal reached the Golden Temple after getting news of the attack.

Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said alert police officers Rishpal Singh, Jasbir and Parminder Singh managed to foil the attack. "Narain Singh has a criminal record. We have registered a case and the incident is probed from all angles. I appeal to people to maintain peace."

The senior police officer said deploying cops at the Golden Temple was a challenging task. "We cannot deploy cops in uniform because of religious feelings. It is difficult to frisk people too. We did what was possible and the result shows how prepared we were. I congratulate the officers for rising to the occasion."

According to sources in the security establishment, the shooter Narain Singh has links with Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa. He is considered the mastermind of the 2004 Burail jailbreak case in which four inmates escaped prison after digging a 94-foot tunnel. These four prisoners were Babbar Khalsa chief Jagtar Singh Hawara, former Chief Minister Beant Singh's assassins Paramjit Singh Bheora and Jagtar Singh Tara and a murder convict Devi Singh.