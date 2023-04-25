'Such Dilution Leads To Impunity': IAS Body To Bihar On Release Of Ex MP

Anand Mohan Singh was serving a life term for the murder of a Dalit IAS officer in 1994.

The top body of the country's bureaucrats has issued a vociferous protest against the change in rules in Bihar to facilitate the release of gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh, who was serving a life term for the murder of a Dalit IAS officer. "Such dilution leads to impunity, erosion of morale of public servants, undermines public order and makes a mockery of administration of justice," the Central IAS Association said in a statement shared on Twitter.

"The Central IAS Association expresses its deep dismay at the decision of the State Government of Bihar to release the convicts of the brutal killing of Late Shri G Krishnaiah, IAS, former District Magistrate of Gopalganj, by a change in classification rules of prisoners," the tweet read.

Anand Mohan Singh, a Rajput, is among the 27 convicts to be released ahead of next year's general election, with the state's ruling coalition and the opposition BJP eyeing the support of the community.

The BJP's Central minister, Giriraj Singh, has supported the state government's move, saying "poor Anand Mohan" became a "scapegoat" in the case and has "remained in jail for a long time".

In 1994, then Gopalganj District Magistrate, G Krishnaiah was killed by a mob allegedly provoked by Anand Mohan Singh. He was dragged out his car and beaten by a mob protesting over the murder of another gangster-politician belonging to Anand Mohan's party.

The strongman, whose son is an MLA from Lalu Yadav's RJD, was sentenced to death by a lower court in 2007. But the Patna High Court later commuted the sentence to life imprisonment, a decision that was backed by the Supreme Court. He has been in jail for 15 years.

Earlier this month, the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar tweaked the prison rules, allowing remission of jail term of those convicted for murdering a public servant on duty. Yesterday, the state government notified the release of 27 prisoners under the new rule.



The matter has triggered a huge political controversy. Leaders like the BJP's Sushil Modi slammed the move. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party said the change was "anti-Dalit" and requested the Nitish Kumar government to reconsider the decision.

Mr Kumar's Janata Dal (United) hit back at the BJP, and accused Mayawati of being its "B-team in UP".

Anand Mohan Singh, who is out on 15-day parole for his son's wedding, also took a dig at the BJP. "In Gujarat, some convicts of Bilkis Bano case have been released. That too happened due to the pressure of Nitish-RJD?" he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Uma Krishnaiah, the wife of G Krishnaiah, has told NDTV that the state government's decision will send "wrong signals" in the society.

"It is in a way encouraging the criminals. It sends out a message that you can commit a crime, and go to jail but then get freed and join politics. The death penalty was good," she has said, requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter.