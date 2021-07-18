Strict Curbs Across Northeast Amid Concerns Over Delta Variant

Assam and Sikkim have also announced strict curbs amid the surge in cases

With more cases of delta variant emerging in the region and a slow decline in the number of fresh cases, several states in the northeast have been forced to either announce fresh lockdown or crowd-control measures to control the situation.

While Manipur - which is seeing a surge in Delta variant cases -has announced a 10-day lockdown, neighbouring Mizoram will go into a stricter lockdown from midnight tonight till 24th of this month.

Meanwhile, Tripura has already imposed a weekend curfew and a day curfew in capital Agartala and 11 other urban local body areas from July 19 to July 23.

While Sikkim - which recorded around 155 per cent of new cases in the second wave compared to the first wave - has decided to ban all socio-religious and entertainment-related activities in the state for 30 days, the state government in Assam has withdrawn the relaxation given to people who have taken double vaccination. Both these states have imposed curfews in districts reporting high cases.

People arriving in Assam will also have to undergo mandatory covid deaths even if they have been completely vaccinated.

"The northeast region is of great concern. Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and possibly Tripura are showing a rise in the number of cases," Sitabhra Sinha, who led the team of researchers on R-factor - which indicates the speed at which the infection is spreading in the country, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

As for the northeastern states, the R for Manipur is 1.07, Meghalaya 0.92, Tripura 1.15, Mizoram 0.86, Arunachal Pradesh 1.14, Sikkim 0.88, Assam 0.86.

